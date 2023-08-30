Jeannie Marie Harris CAMBRIDGE — Jean Marie Harris (Jeannie), 77, of Cambridge, formerly of Salisbury, MD passed away on August 28, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born June 24, 1946 in Kingston, PA to the late Betty and Robert Edwards. She was a sister to eight siblings. In addition to her parents, Jeannie was preceded in death by her husband, David James Harris, Sr. and son David James Harris, Jr., three sisters and one brother.
Mrs. Harris is survived by her daughter Sherri Price (Charlie Jr.) and three grandchildren: Logan Price of Cambridge, Samantha Turner (Clay) of Denton, Charles Price III (Tabi) of Cambridge; six great-grandsons: Michael, Matthew, Christopher, Asher, Brayden and Elliott; two brothers and two sisters, several nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Lakishia and Brittney from Coastal Hospice for their comfort and amazing care.
At Jeannie's request there will not be a service. If friends would like to make a memorial donation, the family suggests contributions be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802
