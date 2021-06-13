Jeffrey D. Pritchett SOUTH CAROLINA — Jeffrey Dale Pritchett of Hardeeville, South Carolina, age 60, passed away peacefully on June 2nd, 2021. He passed away in DeFuniak Springs, Florida with his daughter and son-in-law at his side.
Jeff spent his early years in Bridgewater, Virginia with his parents, W. Clifton and Velda P. Pritchett, and his sister, Teresa. The family relocated to Cambridge, Maryland where he enjoyed spending time with his cousins and beloved grandparents, Mr. Woodrow Pritchett and his dear wife, Mrs. Florence Pritchett. Jeff graduated from Cambridge South Dorchester High School with the class of 1979. After graduation, he quickly pursued his dream of being a commercial truck driver. He proudly worked in the family business, Pritchett's Transportation, hauling mail. Jeff continued his career in trucking. His last endeavor combined his love for trucking, family and seafood. He transported live seafood to the Washington, D.C. market for his lifelong best friend and cousin, Jay Abbott. He was proud of his accomplishments.
In addition to trucking, Jeff had many other hobbies. He loved car shows, and was especially fond of the many shows and events held in Wildwood, Florida. Jeff enjoyed building model cars and airplanes in his spare time. He loved watching the NHRA and rarely missed an opportunity to attend a race. His favorite NHRA driver was John Force.
Jeff was active in the church. As a member of the Methodist Men of St. Paul's Methodist Church, he fried oysters during the Dorchester County Showcase events, along with other functions, serving the Dorchester County community.
Jeff is survived by his father, W. Clifton Pritchett and sister, Teresa Pritchett of Harrisonburg, Virginia; his daughter Shannon and her husband Lucas Capps Sr. of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, his beloved granddaughter Athena Joy of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; grandson Norman Craig Anderson II of Lincoln, Nebraska; granddaughter Haley Ellen Anderson of DeFuniak Springs, Florida and his Aunt Gail Petre of Hagerstown, Maryland. Additionally, Jeff is survived by many close and special friends including Ted Thomas, Jay Abbott, Tommy Willey, Joy Shenk and her beautiful grandchildren (Eli and Arrianna) which were the apples of his eye.
Jeff is predeceased by his paternal grandparents Mr. Woodrow Pritchett and his wife Florence of Cambridge, Maryland; his maternal grandparents Silas and Beulah Petre of Hagerstown, Maryland, and his wonderful mother whom he missed dearly, Velda Pritchett of Cambridge, Maryland. Additionally, he was preceded in death by his co-pilot and award winning dog, Ginger.
A celebration of life seafood dinner will be held on Father's Day, June 20th, 2021 at his daughter's residence in Defuniak Springs, Florida. A graveside memorial service will be held at Dorchester Memorial Park, 5391 Aireys Rd. in Cambridge, Maryland on Friday, June 18th, 2021 at 1pm. Pastor David Burch will be presiding over the memorial services. Donations, flower arrangements and cards may be sent to Thomas' Funeral Home at 700 Locust Street in Cambridge, Maryland.
A prayer; "O God, by whose mercy the faithful departed find rest, send your holy Angel to watch over this grave. Your power brings us to birth, Your providence guides our lives, and by Your command we return to dust. Lord, those who die still live in Your presence, their lives change but do not end. I pray in hope for my family, relatives and friends, and for all the dead known to You alone. In company with Christ, Who died and now lives, may they rejoice in Your kingdom, where all our tears are wiped away. Unite us together again in one family, to sing Your praise forever and ever. Amen."
