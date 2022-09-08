Jennifer Miller Crouch ROYAL OAK — Dr. Jennifer Miller Crouch of Royal Oak, MD, passed away on September 5, 2022.
She was born on February 26, 1968, in Baltimore, MD, to Mary Louise Stevenson and the late Robert Lewis Miller. She graduated from Towson High School in 1986 and earned her undergraduate and Master's Degree from Towson University. She went on to earn her Doctorate of Audiology from the University of Florida.
Jenny was a devoted mother who enjoyed the beach, skiing, Wordle, and living on the Eastern Shore. She also was very passionate about her family, cats, and raising her backyard chickens. Jenny was a problem solver, a loyal friend and sister, and she will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Crouch; beloved daughter, Alice Anne; her mother, Louise Stevenson; her siblings, Robert Miller, Margaret Obrecht (Paul), and Emily Evans (Scott); and her in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
Because of Jenny's love for all animals, her family has requested that donations be made in her memory to the Talbot Humane Society (talbothumane.org), Baywater Animal Rescue https://www.baywateranimalrescue.org, or an organization of your choice.
