Jeremy R. Tucker MILLINGTON — Jeremy R. Tucker of Millington, MD passed away on Friday October 22, 2021 at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. He was 44.
He was born on June 6, 1977 to Kimberly and David Tucker in Easton, MD. He grew up on the Eastern Shore and graduated from Queen Anne's County High School with the class of 1995.
Jeremy worked in landscaping, construction and roofing. For the last ten years, he worked for Delaware Brick at the Chestertown location as branch manager and sales representative. He was a quiet, reserved, and loving person who enjoyed traveling to St. Louis to visit his family and taking float trips down the rivers of Missouri with them
He enjoyed watching any and all sports, from football to curling. He was a huge fan of the Baltimore Ravens, Orioles, Washington Capitals, and the St. Louis Blues. He also played basketball, soccer, and baseball on several recreational leagues. Although he loved sports, most of all he loved his family
He leaves behind his loving parents, David and Kimberly Tucker; a brother, Jacob Tucker; a daughter, Mia Tucker; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his longtime loving companion Tabitha Duncan and her children Joshua and Ryder.
In lieu of flowers charitable contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.
Services will be held on Friday, October 29 at 12:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home in Chestertown, MD. A visitation will be held one hour prior from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm.
