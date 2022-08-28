Jeri L. Webster TRAPPE — Jeri Lynn Webster of Trappe, MD, went to her eternal home in Heaven on August 20, 2022, at the Talbot Hospice House. She was 63.
She was born in Easton, MD, on May 31, 1959, to the late Betty Richards and Arthur "Art" Van Schaik.
Her kind nature brought smiles to the faces of many while she worked as a receptionist for Dr. Holston's dental office for 20 years. Jeri could be considered a homebody. She enjoyed doing all the things that really made her house feel like a home such as cooking, decorating, and planting flowers. She had a love for animals and a love for Jesus. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandson.
Jeri met her husband, Richard, when she was in high school and, together, the summer before her senior year, they built their first house in Harmony. Once Jeri graduated from high school, they got married right in their home.
In addition to Richard, Jeri is survived by her daughter, Lauren Ayres (Howard) of Trappe, MD; her grandson, Chance Ayres; her sister, Elaine Boyd (Bernie) of Harmony, MD; a niece Tammy Ewing (Timmy) of Easton, MD; a nephew, Jeremy Boyd of Harmony, MD; and a great niece and nephew. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Elizabeth (Betty) Webster and many beloved family members on her husband's side.
A memorial service will be held for Jeri on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison Street in Easton, MD. A Celebration of Jeri's Life will be held after the service ends.
Memorial donations may be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeri Webster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
