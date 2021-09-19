Jerry J. Lashuk EAST NEW MARKET — Jerry J. Lashuk, 92, of East New Market passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at his home. He was born in Niagara Falls, NY on April 14, 1929 and was a son of the late John and Frances Witucke Lashuk.
He graduated from Niagara Falls University with degree in Business. Mr. Lashuk served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged at the rank of Captain. After serving his country, he went back to college at Erie County Tech Institute to receive a degree. On September 13, 1958, he married the former Marlene Leatherman. He was a sales engineer for GE and retired in 1991 with 35 years of service, after living in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Syracuse, NY and Ellicott City, MD. Mr. Lashuk enjoyed gardening, and was an avid golfer. He was devoted to his wife and children.
He is survived by his wife Marlene Lashuk of East New Market, two daughters Lisa Lashuk Shreve and husband Mark of Herndon, VA, and Lori Hoffman and husband Rob of Elliott City, MD, two grandchildren Ashley Kerfoot and Bradley Hoffman, two great granddaughters Emma and Isabel Kerfoot and another great granddaughter due at Christmas.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 12pm at Trinity United Methodist Church in East New Market with Rev. William Crabson officiating. Family will receive friends from 11am to 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.