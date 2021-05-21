Jerry Kyle HIGH POINT, NC — Jerry Leonard Kyle, husband to Mary Lou passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 16, 2021. The loss to his family and friends is immeasurable.
Born January 20, 1941 in Frostburg, Maryland to the late John Donald Kyle and Elaine Kyle McWhorter. Jerry was raised in Easton and graduated from Easton High School in 1959 where he was on the tennis and soccer teams. He was an Eagle Scout, a Sea Scout and all around great human.
In his late teens, his mother moved to Oxford where Jerry enjoyed sailing, blue crabs, and the community.
Jerry moved to High Point, NC in January of 1960 to attend High Point College where he met the love of his life, Mary Lou.
After graduating, Jerry and Mary Lou raised their 3 children in High Point, but he remained dedicated to his Eastern Shore roots.
Jerry spent the majority of his career at Andco Industries as VP of Finance, but his heart was always with his family at soccer games, at dance recitals, and at church.
Then came the grandchildren. Seven of them, all of whom had his full devotion. Even more soccer games, dance recitals and church followed.
Jerry was a member of the High Point Rotary Club, a volunteer at the former High Point Regional Hospital, a member of The Guild of the High Point Museum, an active member of First United Methodist Church in High Point, a lifelong blood donor, and history buff.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; 3 children Kim Kyle Douglas, husband Bill, Amy Kyle Goodman, husband Lee and Perry Leonard Kyle, wife Trish; his 7 grandchildren, Sidney Wolfe, husband Gray Wolfe; Stephanie and Melissa Douglas, Madison, Taylor, Jackson and Walker Kyle; and 2 great grandchildren Oakley and Easton Wolfe.
If you knew Jerry you know he sent literally tens of thousands of postcards to friends and family through the years. We ask, as you are able, to send a postcard today in his honor to someone who needs a smile.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to First United Methodist Church, 512 North Main Street, High Point, NC 27260.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.