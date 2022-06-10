Jessie B. Rinehart ROCKVILLE — Jessie B. Rinehart, 68, of Rockville passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital in Rockville. She was born in Weigelstown, Pa., on November 20, 1953 and was a daughter of the late Jesse and Manie Andrews Bechtel.
She graduated from high school in Maryland and in 1982, graduated from Yorktowne Business Institute in York, Pa. On December 14, 1984, she met Vincent Rinehart at a Christmas dinner dance in Easton for the staff of the Star-Democrat, where she worked. They were married on June 20, 1987. Mrs. Rinehart worked for the Circuit Court in Montgomery County after other jobs in Rockville, including circulation manager for a chain of newspapers in Maryland and Virginia. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, fishing, watching baseball and football games, especially the Washington Nationals and Commanders, and she loved being with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Vincent Rinehart of Rockville; three daughters, Sheila Rowley of Hagerstown, Leslie Rowley of Rockville and Jessie Rowley of Rockville; four grandchildren, Michael Lange, Marcus Lange, Ricky Lange and Jacob Rowley; three great-grandchildren, Jaiana, Kansas, and Briella; five sisters, Addie Bechtel of Catasauqua, Pa., Manie Bechtel of Trappe, Barbara Wood of Delmar, Del., Helen Teets of Easton and Kathryn Phillips of Seaford; two brothers, John Bechtel of Church Creek and Patrick Bechtel of Bethlehem; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mrs. Rinehart is preceded in death by a grandson, Jared Cannon, and two brothers, James A. Bechtel and Erden Bechtel.
Pallbearers will be John Bechtel, Patrick Bechtel, William Hill Jr., William Hill III, Henry Charles Teets Sr., and Henry Charles Teets Jr.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Tonya McClain. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C.
