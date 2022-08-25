Jill Cusick CAMBRIDGE — Wilma Jean (Jill) Gillespie Cusick, 88, of Cambridge, departed this life on August 23, 2022 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. She was born September 19, 1933 in Beallsville, Ohio, moving to Wheeling, WV at age of 5, where she was raised and educated. She graduated from Wheeling High School in 1951. She was the fourth child of Mancil Clark Gillespie and Etna Doran Gillespie of Wheeling.
Ms. Cusick, known as Miss Jill by all her friends, was employed with the Wheeling Clinic before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force, where she proudly served from 1952-1955. In March, 1955, she married Woodrow G. Cusick of Golden Hill, a career airman with whom she traveled throughout his military career until relocated to Cambridge in August, 1969, upon Mr. Cusick's retirement.
Ms. Cusick was employed with the Dorchester County Board of Education from 1970-71 school year through June 30, 2004 as an Instructional Assistant and Assistant Librarian. She worked with the YMCA After School Programs at both Maple and Choptank Elementary Schools. Ms. Cusick also worked with the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce for 15 summers, from 1983 through 1997 coordinating the annual Seafood Feast-i-val. She was a member of Cambridge Power Boat Regatta Association, the Bonnie Brook Homeowners Association, the Air Force Sergeant's Association Auxiliary, AARP, BPO Elks #1272, the Dorchester Retired Educators Association and an Associate Member of the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce where she was named Associate of the Year in 2006. Ms. Cusick had volunteered at the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce, the Dorchester County Public Library, Cambridge Elks Lodge #1272 and the Choptank Elementary Library, while she was able to do so. She enjoyed reading, walking, triking, crossword puzzles, listening to Classic Country Music and phone conversations with her beloved grandsons and friends.
Survivors include one son Gary "Cooter" Cusick of Secretary and his companion Janie Collins; 2 grandsons Christopher Slacum Cusick of Baltimore and Steven Daniel Cusick of Phoenix, MD and daughter in law Sue Carol Slacum Cusick of Phoenix, MD, formerly of Cambridge; several nieces and nephews; and godson Charles Randolph Hughes IV of Cambridge.
Preceding her in death besides her parents and her husband Woodrow G. Cusick (1984), are one son Danny R. Cusick (1992); 3 sisters Betty Lee Gillespie Harlan of Glenn's Ferry, ID (2001) and Hazel Ruth Gillespie Kerby of Wheeling, WV (2016); Mary Louise Gillespie Hafer of Sun City, AZ (2022) and brother Carl Edward Gillespie of Cambridge, formerly ofSanford, FL (2008).
Services will be heldMonday, August 29, 2022 at 12:45pm at Thomas Funeral Home P.A. where family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be George W. Wheatley, Jr. Burial will follow at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Cusick, Steven Cusick, Wayne Cusick, Greg Cusick, Lynn Cusick and Eugene Travers, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Westfall, David Cox, Mark Adams, Randall Tucker and Brian Kemp.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cambridge Power Boat Regatta Association, c/o Christina Thompson, 5320 Cedar Drive, Cambridge, MD 21613 or the Bonnie Brook Homeowners Association, c/o John Knox, 5537 Bonnie Brook Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
