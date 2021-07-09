Jill S. Hyatt RIDGELY — Jill S. Hyatt, 60, passed away on June 30, 2021, at Talbot Hospice House in Easton after a courageous 4-year battle with lung cancer.
She was born on September 9, 1960, in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of David Hyatt and the late Sue Rohde Hyatt. After graduating from Upper Merion High School in 1978, Jill moved to Annapolis, MD and completed her undergraduate degree at St. John's College. Her love of Maryland's nature and waterways brought her to the Eastern Shore in 1989, where she set up her home and started her business, Chesapeake Home Management Services in the early 1990's.
Her business allowed her to care for her many clients with any task, no matter how big or small. Never wanting to be the center of attention, she focused her energy on being the quiet, constant force that helped those around her in their times of need. She had a deep compassion for others, a strong work ethic, and a never-ending desire to bring good into the world. She owned and operated her business for 30 years and took great pride in the relationships she built over the years. She loved music, nature, cooking, and spending time in and around her beloved home and town of Ridgely. She had a rich sense of humor and took great joy in the simple pleasures of life.
Jill is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Hyatt of Easton (Rick), her father David Hyatt, sisters Lynn Schaefer and Sarah Viscuso (Nick), several nieces and nephews of PA, and her significant other of over 20 years, Tracy Cummings of Denton, MD. She is predeceased by her late husband Richard Dalrymple, mother Sue Hyatt, mother and father-in-law Hildegard and Edward Dalrymple, and brother-in-law Harry Schaefer.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 3:00pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, directly followed by a memorial service.
Jill was a long-time supporter of music and arts in the community and loved to watch her daughter perform in various organizations. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Mid-Shore Community Band, P.O. Box 2116, Easton, MD 21601.
For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
