Jo Anna Adele Thomas EASTON — Jo Anna Adele Thomas passed away on September 8th, 2021, in Baltimore, MD. She was 73.
Born in Baltimore on May 22, 1948, to the late Joseph and Rose Geben. She grew up in Highlandtown and graduated from Patterson Senior High School.
Jo Anna worked at temp agencies in human resources for many years. In the late 1990's Jo moved to the Eastern Shore and married George Thomas in 2004. After retirement, she kept busy volunteering at Talbot Interfaith Shelter, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, and local food banks. She was a proud member of the Easton Elks Lodge and always looked forward to her time on the golf course and playing cards while sharing laughs with her dearest friends.
Jo Anna is survived by her husband, George Thomas of Easton; step-daughters, Tracie Thomas of Easton, Amy Gross (Bill) of Easton, and Laura Coutsolioutsos (Terry) of Sarasota, FL. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Wiss; brother Bobby Geben; and cousins, Linda Langford, Rose Pilgrim, Grover Carrow, Lilian Yadiuci, Regenia Hurt, Michael Parol, Albert Parol, Tommy Parol, Molly Langford and Jimmy Langford; along with her Thomas family grandchildren Tom and Claire Gross, Max and Hannah Coutsolioutsos and Dylan (Nikki), Lauren and Evan Lahman. She also had very special friends who were like family, Sandra and Henry Stromberger and their family, Samantha, Dan, Dave, Emma, Nicole, Tabitha, Brandon and Austin.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 18th at 1pm at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Easton, MD. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Jo Anna's memory may do so to: Talbot Interfaith Shelter, 107 Goldsborough Street, Easton, MD 21601 or Talbot Humane Society, 7894 Oceanway, Easton, MD 21601.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.