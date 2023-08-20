Jo Anne Taylor Helemon FEDERALSBURG — Jo Ann H. Taylor of Federalsburg passed away on Wednesday August 16, 2023 at Talbot Hospice in Easton, Maryland. She was 82.
She was born on July 7, 1941 Ridgely, Maryland, the daughter of the late Harry Robert Helemon and Violet Emily Trice Helemon.
She attended Federalsburg School and graduated with the class of 1959. During her education, she was a member of the Glee Club, Secretarial Club, Senior Class Play, Dance Club and the Home Economics Club.
She was married to James Hugh Taylor on June 13, 1959 and remarried again to him on April 15, 1977. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2009.
She worked for J.W. Hallowell and Sons in Federalsburg as a secretary and bookkeeper then she worked for Hicks Chevrolet, Inc. in Washington, DC who then was sold to Curtis Devorlen Chevrolet, then to Mike Glass in Silver Spring, Md. Later she worked at Jarvis Chevrolet in Denton for 14 years and then Thompson Motors in Easton for 12 years, then for H & R Block in Federalsburg and Fox's Store in Federalsburg. Later she was a runner for the Preston Automotive Group.
She was a member of the Whispering Bill Anderson Fan Club for S.W.A.P. and a member of the Federalsburg Volunteer Ladies' Auxiliary.
She was Sunday School Secretary for many years at Bloomery United Methodist Church where she also served in the choir. She also attended bible classes at Concord United Methodist Church.
In her free time, Jo Anne loved NASCAR, watching wrestling and gameshows, music, dancing, and walks along the beach and her beloved "Furry Friends".
She is survived by many close family and friends and her beloved cat "Tiger".
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg from 9:30 to 10:30 followed by a graveside service at Concord Cemetery in Federalsburg officiated by Pastor Marie Coulbourne and Pastor Keith Colona.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Bloomer Church, c/o Pastor Marie Coulbourne, 6969 Reliance Road, Federalsburg, MD 21632 or to Concord Church, P.O. Box 461, Denton, MD 21629 or to Caroline Humane Society, 407 West Belle St. Ridgely, MD 21660.
