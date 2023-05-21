Joan Gates SEAFORD, DE — Joan Kuhn Gates, 95, died May 4, 2023 at the Seaford Manor House, where she resided for the past 9 years. Born November 20, 1927, in Cambridge, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Homer Bryan Kuhn and Mildred P. Holmes Kuhn.
She was a 1945 graduate of New Concord High School in Ohio and then worked for Ohio Power Company as a secretary for 7 years. Joan married E. Eugene Gates on March 28, 1953 and moved to Hurlock, MD. In 1982, she retired from North Dorchester High School Guidance Office where she worked for 15 years.Joan and Eugene enjoyed RV'ing throughout the United States. As a member of Unity Washington United Methodist Church, she sang in the choir. She and Eugene also enjoyed the church's Young Adult Group for many years. They enjoyed recreational activities including tennis, ping pong, shuffleboard and card games. They were married for 65 years.Joan was a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother. We celebrate her earthly journey but rejoice in the peace she now knows in heaven. Joan is survived by her son, Ken Gates (Theresa) of The Villages, FL; her daughter, Cindy Lynk (Danny) of High Point, NC; three grandchildren, Mindy Siple (Chris) of Middletown, DE, Travis Lynk of St. Petersburg, FL, and Austin Lynk of Charlotte, NC.Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, and her two sisters. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 10:30AM at Acts Manor House in Seaford where friends may call one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Acts Legacy Foundation, Manor House, 1001 Middleford Road, Seaford, DE 19973 or to Vitas Healthcare, 100 Commerce Drive, Suite 302, Newark, DE 19713. Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market
