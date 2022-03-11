Joan Hope Marchewka FELTON, DE — Joan Hope Marchewka, 67, of Felton, DE formerly of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at her home. She was born in Cambridge on September 4, 1954 and was a daughter of the late John and Betty Linthicum McWilliams.
She graduated from Cambridge High School and from Salisbury University. Hope worked for State of Maryland and retired in March of 2011. On May 27, 2006, she married Bruce Marchewka. She enjoyed going to the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs games, and going to drag races with her husband. Hope also enjoyed going to listen to the Golden Touch Band. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Cambridge Quota Club, Cambridge Country Club, Cambridge Yacht Club and the Maryland Camaro Club.
She is survived by her husband Bruce Marchewka of Felton, DE, three stepchildren Michael Marchewka of White Marsh, MD, Walter Marchewka of Shippensburg. PA and Kristina Marchewka of Bristol, PA, step grandchildren Ash, Brayden, Alexis, Alani, and Kyle, a sister Mary Ann Baum and her husband John Valenstein of Cambridge, two sisters in law Gloria McWilliams and Charlene McWilliams and a nephew Robbie McWilliams. Besides her parents, Mrs. Marchewka is preceded in death by two brothers John McWilliams and Robert McWilliams and a brother in law Steve Baum.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 11 am at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Chris Pettit officiating. Interment will at Old Trinity Churchyard. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 815, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to a charity of choice.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.