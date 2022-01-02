Joan Patricia Gaultney nee Smith EASTON — Joan Patricia Gaultney of Easton, MD passed away on December 27, 2021, at her home. She was born in Baltimore, MD and lived in Glen Burnie, MD during her childhood.
She was married to the late Glenn Gaultney whom she shared 51 years of marriage. They lived their adult life in Easton, MD.
Joan is survived by her son's Roger Gaultney (Mary Jo), Daryl Gaultney (Margaret), James Farina (Vanessa), her grandchildren Melody McConney (Patrick), Tricia Rupert (Dave), Ryan Gaultney (Annee), Sarah Carver (JimBob) and her 7 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Easton Church of God on Wednesday January 5th, 2022, at 12 pm. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the service.
Burial will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton, MD.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
