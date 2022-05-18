Joan Russ Taylor EASTON — Joan Russ Taylor, 79, of Easton, MD died peacefully at her daughter's home, May 8, 2022, after a long battle with lung cancer. She was born March 30, 1943, to Clarence Henry Russ and Sylvia Rosalie Spence Russ.
Joan graduated from Easton High School in 1961. Following graduation, she began her career with Bell Atlantic and later Verizon until her retirement in 1984. In 1969 she gave birth to her daughter Kimberly and from that moment, the two were inseparable. Always together, they were two peas in a pod.
In February 1998, Kim gave birth to twins, Kadey and Grayson Pfister making Joan a devoted, doting Grandma. They were her world, and she treasured every moment with them.
Joan loved to entertain, finding any reason to host a cocktail or dinner party. She loved to be surrounded by friends and family.
Joan is survived by her husband of 40 years, Clinton D. Taylor, her daughter Kim and husband Paul Smith, grandchildren Kadey and Grayson, as well as Clinton's sons Neil and Scott Taylor.
A gathering will be held to remember Joan at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison Street, Easton, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 5-7 PM. Donations may be made in Joan's name to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.