Joan Van Dyke EASTON — Joan Lola Van Dyke, 90, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2022 in Annapolis. Joan was a resident of Easton for over 30 years, where she was an active member of her church, sailor of the Chesapeake Bay, gardener, and avid reader.
Joan is survived by daughters Jacqueline A. Horn (David) of Maine and Costa Rica and Jeryl L. Van Dyke of Annapolis; grandchildren Jonathan Van Dyke (Emelie) and Jenna Carey (Jason); and four great-grandsons, Dylan, Luke, Wendell and Ben; her siblings, Ruby Rossell, Chester Calhoun (Dorothy) and Richard Calhoun (Nancy); one brother-in-law, Leonard Van Dyk (Maureen) and many beloved nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors. She was predeceased by the love of her life, John A. Van Dyke, sister Doris E. Kinney, son Jeffrey and grandson Jacob Hemming.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 15th at noon with a reception immediately following at The Presbyterian Church of Easton, 617 N. Washington Street, Easton, MD 21601. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church or The Talbot County Free Library.
