Joan W Fountain OXFORD — Joan W. Fountain, 82, of Oxford, Maryland, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2021. Joan had suffered from Alzheimer's for many years, and at the time of her death, she was surrounded by her loving family.
Joan was the devoted wife of Alexander Dixon Fountain, Jr. for 60 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother and cared for her whole family deeply.
Joan graduated from Washington College in 1959 with a B.A. in Economics. She started her career at Washington College as an Assistant Director of Admissions, and then worked for the Talbot County Welfare Board as a Social Worker involved in adoption and foster care. She was a teacher at the Country School in Easton for several years and was adored by her students. Later she became a teacher and assessor for the Maryland High School External Diploma program. She was a natural teacher and passionate about helping others.
She left teaching to join her husband at Alex Fountain Realty as a real estate agent and principal. Together they built and ran a successful business and made many lifelong friends.
Joan was a strong, intelligent woman with a great sense of humor. She was deeply loyal to her friends and family. She loved playing tennis and did so up until 2015. She faced Alzheimer's with strength and dignity. Her daughter-in-law Janet has been her primary caregiver for the last several years, and Joan loved her and appreciated her dearly.
Joan is survived by her loving husband: Alex Fountain; her children: Becky Pfund (Jerry); Brad Fountain (Janet); Her stepson: Dixon Fountain; Grandchildren: Sarah and Luke Pfund; step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Chas Robinette (Brandon), Abbie and Logan Robinette. She is preceded in death by her parents: John Caroll Waldeck and Rebecca Stewart Waldeck.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Joan's name to Alzheimer's Association, Greater Maryland Chapter, 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury, MD 21804.
