Joanne Allston Willis AMERICAN CORNER — Joanne Allston Willis of American Corner, Federalsburg, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the University of Maryland Medical System at Easton surrounded by her loving family. She was 74.
She was born on January 22, 1949 in Easton, Maryland, the daughter of the late Harry Allston and Sara Finn Allston of Denton, Maryland.
She graduated from North Caroline High School with the class of 1967. She married Kenneth L. Willis, Jr. on December 14, 1973 and they made their home on American Corner Road.
She started her career at the former Preston Trucking Company and later worked for over forty years driving a school bus for Caroline County Public Schools.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, reading and taking care of her home and family. She loved spending time with her family and bragging about her grandchildren. When her children were in school she took pride in serving as treasurer for several years for the Colonel Richardson High School Band Boosters. In her free time she served with the V.F.W Post #5246 Ladies Auxiliary for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 49 Years, Kenneth L Willis, Jr., two children: Aaron Willis and his wife Stephanie, and Karen Mensonides and her husband Michael all of Federalsburg; and four grandsons: Matthew Willis, Mason Willis, Jamie Mensonides and Ryan Mensonides.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 12:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. The Reverend Denzil T. Cheek will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00.
Entombment will be private.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Federalsburg V.F.W. Post #5246 Auxiliary, Post Office Box 127, Federalsburg, MD 21632.
