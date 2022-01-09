Joanne CHESTERTOWN — Scott Joanne Scott passed away on December 28, 2021, at Heron Point in Chestertown, Maryland, at the age of 93, with family by her side.
Joanne was many things, but first and foremost, she was a painter and a poet. Her passion to capture the intricate auras and nuances of life and then share them was her mission.The water whether creek, pond or ocean was one of her favorite subjects, as well as flowers, landscape and buildings. Her compositions left room for the viewer to explore. She guided numerous people over the years to develop their own way of seeing and painting.
She raised four children on a beautiful farm near the Chesapeake Bay with her husband David. So many wooden boats, sailing, gardening, skating, games of badminton and gatherings with seven other families on the farm.
Joanne taught watercolor and exhibited nationally. She was also a published poet with many books. She was president of the Maryland Federation of Artists and co-founded Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in 1981. After David died in a plane crash in 1979, she attended the Maryland Institute for Creative Arts, majoring in printmaking. In 1981 she bought a cottage on Monhegan Island in Maine and became a member of the Women Artists of Monhegan Island. She was president of the Land Trust, Monhegan Associates for four years, leaving them finally as a 501(c)(3).
She married Tom Truitt in 1984 and moved to Skillman NJ, where she worked to create The 1860 House, a Creative Arts Center for Montgomery Township. Moving to Chestertown in 2000, she became a leader in the Quaker Meeting there. After Tom died, she made her final move to Heron Point, where she taught art and helped to create an art studio for the residents.
She is survived by Jennifer Brooks, Decorah, IA; Victoria McConnell, Denton, MD; Alex Scott, Henrico, VA and Catherine Hewitt, Hollis, ME. and 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren!
