John Addison Brummell TRAPPE — John Addison Brummell, 83, of Trappe, MD passed away on July 13, 2023 at Hospice in Easton, MD.
He was born at home in Trappe, MD January 29, 1940 to Arthur Garrison Brummell and Elnora Camper Brummell (both deceased). John was the youngest of nine children.
John attended school in Trappe and Robert Russa Moton High School in Easton; and in 1960 married Brenda J. Thomas of St. Michaels, MD.
They had three children, a daughter, Donna Lee (deceased) and two sons, Dale and Aaron. They have a daughter-in-law, the former Janet Wheeler, and three grandchildren, Aaron, Ashley, and Kanesha; and one great-grandchild Kazmir. Lawrence Brummell is his only remaining sibling; and Rhonda Cornish is like a daughter. He has many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In 1964 he started working for Mr. Edward Conway of Hurlock, MD who was an upholsterer of furniture and trained with him until 1969 when he started his own upholstery business, the Original "Brummell's Custom Upholstery" of Trappe, MD.
John had previously worked in cabinet making, furniture making, boat making, and servicing appliances.
His hobbies include playing guitar, organ, piano, camping, cycling, and loved the outdoors.
A celebration of his life will be held Friday, July 28, 2023 at Scotts United Methodist Church, Trappe, MD.
Viewing 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. Service 12:00 PM
Interment - Paradise Cemetery Barber Road
