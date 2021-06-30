John Alan Lippincott John Alan Lippincott fought a brave battle with addiction, which ended on March 21, 2021, when he “cast off the lines and slipped away for one last sail.”
He was born in Easton, Md., on September 19, 1979, to Parmelee “Happy” Lippincott and the late Alan “Trapper” Lippincott.
He is survived by his sons, Riley and Trapper Lippincott, of Nolensville, Tenn.; his second wife, Heather Lippincott, of Easton, Md.; and his brothers, Charles Zuschnitt of Dorothy, N.J. and Michael Zuschnitt of St. Michaels, Md. He is also lovingly remembered by a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends and mentors.
We will greatly miss John Alan’s smile, abundant love for his family and friends, zest for life, sense of humor and rapid rejoinders.
John Alan could see the wind from the time he was a little boy and sailing was in his genes. He was fascinated with extreme weather throughout his life: he wouldn’t hesitate to chase a snowstorm and found thunderstorms exhilarating.
He loved all music genres and would often break into song. He sang gospel music with great enthusiasm as one aspect of his abiding relationship with Jesus Christ.
He learned his considerable automotive skills at the Nashville Auto Diesel College in Nashville, Tenn., and the Volkswagen Academy Technician Recruitment Program in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. He was in the process of establishing his own mechanic shop in Preston, Md.
Close friends are invited to join John Alan’s family for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 10, from 3 to 4:30pm at the Lippincott home, 623 South St., Easton, Md. 21601.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John Alan’s name to TAYC Junior Sailing Program, Oxford, Md.
