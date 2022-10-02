John Albany Atwood EASTON — John Albany Atwood of Easton passed away Thursday, September 22 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton. He was 90 years old.
John was born March 14, 1932, in Malden, Massachusetts, the only son of Albany John and Alice Marie Surette (Moulaison). His father was killed in a commercial fishing boat accident in 1933. His mother married Henry Johnson Atwood in 1938 who adopted John as his son. After graduating from high school in Malden, John enlisted in the Navy, serving as a mechanic on an aircraft carrier during the Korean War. While on shore leave in Baltimore, Maryland he met Harriett (Sandy) Liebman at a church dance. In June of 1954, John and Sandy were married in Baltimore.
After finishing his service enlistment, John enrolled at Tufts University and graduated four years later with a degree in Civil Engineering. He joined General Electric Company and worked there for twelve years in various manufacturing positions and in multiple locations in Massachusetts, Kentucky and New York. During this time John and Sandy were blessed with the birth of three boys. In 1971, John joined Black and Decker and in 1974 he moved the family to Easton where Black and Decker opened a new plant on Glebe Road. He worked at the Easton plant for many years in several capacities including Plant Manager. He retired from Black and Decker in 1994.
An avid golfer, John was a member of Talbot Country Club and served on the Board for several years. He participated in the rebuild of the Clubhouse after a fire in 1990. His passion for the game of golf and competition continued for many years after retirement and he formed bonds with some of his closest golf partners as a member of the Easton Club.
John loved living in the town of Easton and after retiring decided that he wanted to serve the community. He served for many years as a member of and as chairperson of the Easton Planning and Zoning Board. He also served as the President of the Dixon House for some time until his passing. He received the J. Howard Anthony Service Award in 2009 from The Rotary Club of Easton, an award he very much cherished. John was a devout Catholic and attended Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, serving on various committees after his retirement.
Preceding him in death were his mother and father and his wife Sandy who passed in April of 2011. He is survived by his three sons: Michael J. Atwood (Shandry) of Cassville, MO, Christopher M. Atwood (Sandy) of Pasadena, MD, and Craig R. Atwood (Vicki) of Easton, MD.; five grandchildren: Kristina, Jennifer, Amanda, Nathan and Joshua; and six great grandchildren.
A celebration of John's Life will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 11am, with a visitation scheduled 1 hour prior. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in John's memory to the Dixon House,108 N. Higgins St., in Easton (http://www.dixonhouse.org/support-us.html) or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor17,Chicago, IL 60601 (https://www.alz.org ).
Please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.