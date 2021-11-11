John Anthony HURLOCK — Smith John Smith of Hurlock, MD passed away Tuesday, November 9 with his wife and daughter by his side. He was 79 years old. Born August 1942, he was the son of the late Harry and Thelma Smith.
Following his education, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam, receiving numerous medals and awards, including the Sharpshooter Carbine, Good Conduct Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.
He was a member of the Preston Volunteer Fire Company and was the ambulance captain. He also served as an instructor for the University of Maryland Fire Service.
Very involved in the Knights of Columbus, he was a 4th Degree member and was the Color Corps Commander. He served as past commander of VFW Post 5246 in Federalsburg and was named an All American Post Commander. He also served as past commander of the American Legion Post 243 in Hurlock. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 648 in Easton.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Mary Smith, daughter Megan (Ken) Friedman, grandchildren Dakota, Katie, Delaney, CJ, Josh, Ashlynn and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Thelma Smith and his son Sean C. Smith.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 15th at 11:00 a.m. at the Federalsburg VFW at 2630 Veterans Drive.
Donations in John's memory can be made to the Federalsburg VFW, PO Box 127 Federalsburg, MD 21632.
