John C. Carvajal HAMMONDSPORT, NY — age 51, of Hammondsport, NY died unexpectedly on Wednesday June 23, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester, N.Y.
Mr. Carvajal was born May 31, 1970 in Los Angeles, CA and raised in Wheaton, MD, son of Eduardo F. Carvajal and the late Amy (Paddock) Carvajal Nichols. On Aug. 9, 1996 in Rockville, Maryland he married the former Renee M. Boivin. They have lived locally since 2008, formerly of Trappe, MD and Concord, MA. John was a former employee of the Montgomery County Library System and Naviser Toyota. Having had a long career in all facets of car sales, most recently John was a very well-known salesman of Friendly Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram in Penn Yan, NY where he was loved and respected by all of his customers and co-workers.
John was a true "Renaissance Man" and a self-educated, multi-talented, devoted family man. He was extremely knowledgeable in many areas of STEM, with a particular knack for physics and engineering. Over the years, he captained and remodeled boats, was an avid chess player, movie buff, animal lover, and he loved all forms of power sports.
He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife of 25 years, Renee B. Carvajal; son Quentin E. Carvajal; daughter Helena "Lanie" C. Carvajal; his father, Eduardo Carvajal, and step-mother, Mary Carvajal of Los Angeles, CA; Aunt Mary, wife of the late Charlie Paddock of Lancaster, NY, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and countless friends spanning across the country and internationally.
He was predeceased by his mother Amy Carvajal Nichols in 2000.
Calling hours will be from 5-8 pm Wednesday June 30, at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday July 1, at St Michael's Catholic Church, 312 Liberty Street, Penn Yan, N.Y. Burial will follow in Glenview Cemetery, 10894 County Road 78; Pulteney, NY 14873 ; with a reception following from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Hammondsport American Legion, 8425 State Route 54, Hammondsport, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the donor's local Humane Society or S.P.C.A.
Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
