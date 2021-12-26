John C. Miller ROYAL OAK — John Crosby Miller, age 69, left us much too soon after a brief illness on December 13, 2021. John was born on May 5, 1952, in Ft. Knox, KY to Crosby P. and Helen Miller. As members of a military family, John and his siter Sandy spent their childhood traveling through post WWII Europe and the United States, settling in Northern Virginia where John completed high school. He then attended Curry College in Boston, MA, finishing his education in art history at American University in Washington, D.C.
John explored many diverse employment opportunities throughout his life, most recently having spent 11 years working on Poplar Island in the Chesapeake Bay with Maryland Environmental Services, before embarking on his final employment, driving with MedSpeed.
John leaves to mourn his wife of 34 years, Wilma Miller, his daughters, Lauren Bertrand and Caitlin Maddox, son-in-law, Joseph Maddox; and his son, John Michael Miller; grandchildren Knox Bertrand and Aurelia Bertrand; sister Sandy Farr, brother-in-law, Jay Farr; cousins Richard O'Brien and Jacque Sykes and her husband, Bill; as well as dear friends, Jeff B., Jeff M., Jimmy, Ron, and Wendy.
In our mind's eye we picture John riding his golf cart through the streets of heaven with his favorite pit bull, Mugsy and his favorite cat, Smokey by his side, greeting many family pets who have been patiently waiting for this reunion. We picture his reunion with the beautiful souls of his parents, Col. Crosby P. and Helen Miller.
If anyone wishes to honor John's memory, please consider a donation to any bird sanctuary or no kill animal shelter of your choice.
A celebration of John's life is being planned for what would have been his 70th birthday. Online tributes can be found at fhnfuneralhome.com
GONE FROM OUR SIGHT, FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS.
