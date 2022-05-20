John Clizbe EASTON — John A. Clizbe, who dedicated his life to the service of others, died in Easton, Maryland on May
11, 2022 at the age of 79. Since 1992, when he volunteered to help care for first responders to Hurricane Andrew in
southern Florida, John directed his considerable energy and talent to helping those suffering from
the impact of disasters. In 1997 American Red Cross President Elizabeth Dole hired John to
serve as Vice President for Disaster Services, a position he held until 2002. In that time, he led
the ARC response to countless disasters, including the attacks of September 11, 2001. Following
his time at the ARC, John worked as Emergency Planner for the City of Alexandria, Virginia,
and then for social service agencies in Prince George and Talbot Counties almost until the time
of his death. Born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Harold and Jane Clizbe, John married Rebecca Maddox, whom
he met when they were both students at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, in 1965.
After he earned his PhD. in psychology from Washington University in St. Louis, John and
Rebecca moved to New England, where John joined consulting firm Nordli, Wilson Associates.
He worked there for more than twenty years and was named partner in 1975 and then Managing
Partner in 1983. A tireless volunteer, John donated his time to the Democratic Party in Connecticut; the Board of
Education in Madison, Connecticut; the Special Olympics; and the New Haven, Connecticut
waterfront committee, among other groups. For the last decade of his life, John played an
integral role in the growth of the Talbot Interfaith Shelter, a program in Easton, Maryland
dedicated to sheltering and supporting the homeless. John loved to travel the world with his family, and most recently made an around-the-globe trip with his wife, Rebecca. He took great pride in the accomplishments of his children, Mark and Diane, and he was in awe of his four grandchildren. He was a voracious reader and an expert
puzzle-solver, traits that he passed on to his grandchildren. John is survived by his wife, Rebecca, of Easton, Maryland; his son Mark Clizbe and his wife, Martha, of Stanfordville, New York; his daughter Diane Mokriski and her husband, Rhonan of Salisbury, Connecticut; and four grandchildren, Amanda and Nathaniel Clizbe and Megan and
Rachel Mokriski. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Talbot Interfaith Shelter, in Easton, Maryland. Visit boldentilghman.com
