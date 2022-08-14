John David Adams CENTREVILLE — John D. Adams, 80 of Centreville, passed away on August 11, 2022. He was born on December 8, 1941 in Lancaster County, PA to the late William F. Adams and Lillian Adams.
As a young man John enjoyed working with his Father on their family farm in Quarryville, PA where they had a 165 acre dairy farm. He graduated from Solanco High School in 1959. John remained good friends with many in his class and would attend their monthly breakfast meetings when he could. John would work on the family farm until he was 23. He will always be remembered as a hard worker, willing to help anyone, a hell raiser in his time and an amazing Pop-Pop.
In 1965 he moved to Centreville, Md where he would meet his wife Elizabeth "Bette" Thomas. The two would marry in 1972. John would become active in helping to raise Bette's three children from a previous marriage. William Lee Hoxter ( passed in 1978) Keith Hoxter ( wife Kim) Karen Reed ( Husband Dewey) and would later have one daughter together, Samantha Grimes ( Husband Dale).
In 1968, John, Bette and his parents would go into partnership and purchase what is known as Bordlington Farms where they were grain farmers and also raised beef cattle and pigs . At the peak of his farming operation John tilled over 3,000 acres in the Queen Anne's County area. He always enjoyed the help of Bette, Keith Hoxter, Billy Wise, Michael Whiteside,Jimmy Meredith, Mike Maloney, Dale Hickman, Buddy Hollowell and many others on the farm.You were either doing things right ( his way) or he was chewing you out! He shared many good memories on the farm. Over the years, John also worked for Funks G. Hybrid Seed Company, Queen Anne Tractor, Southern States Petroleum and Kenny Nau Trucking.
In his younger years John enjoyed the sport of truck and tractor pulling. He started out at local county fairs and would later become more involved pulling his truck known as the "Boss Hog" up and down the east coast with his brother-in-law Ronald Kauffman.
In addition to his parents, John is predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth "Bette Adams, step son Lee Hoxter, Brother Bill Adams, Brother Robert Adams, and Sister Joyce Adams.
He is survived by his two sisters from PA, Sara Kauffman and Janet Adams. Daughter Samantha Grimes ( Husband Dale, Grandchildren Garrett, Ryan, Jake and Grant) Step-son, Keith Hoxter ( Wife, Kim, grandchildren Nick and Nate) Step-daughter, Karen Reed ( Husband Dewey, grandchildren Brandon and Hunter) He was hands down the best Pop-Pop and was very proud of his grandchildren.
An extra special thank you to all who had jumped in to help out with caring for John, since the passing of our Mom, it was greatly appreciated.
A visitation will be held on Thursday August 18, 2022 from 6 to 8 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newman Funeral Home in Centreville. A Funeral service will be held at the Funeral home in Centreville on August 19, 2022 at 11 am, with burial to follow at the Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton, Md. Friends and Family will be invited back to Ruthsburg Community Center after the burial for a luncheon.
