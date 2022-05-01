John David Conrad GRASONVILLE — John David Conrad of Grasonville, MD peacefully passed away on April 26, 2022 at the age of 83.
Dave was born on March 22, 1939 in Wilmington, DE. Following graduation from A.I. Dupont High School in 1957, he began a 40-year career at Getty Oil/Texaco's Delaware City refinery.
In addition to being a master at creating wood toys for his grandchildren, Dave was also a vanilla ice cream and milkshake connoisseur, he loved sudoku, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, boating and volunteering at the VFW Post 7464. You could always count on him to be watching the Baltimore Orioles or Ravens, Blue Bloods or Unsolved Mysteries.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Captain John W. Conrad, retired Delaware State Police; his mother, Elinor B. (Mousley) Conrad; his brothers, Douglas M. and Donald W. Conrad, and his wife Frances Jean Conrad.
Survived by his sons, Jeffrey D. Conrad (Susan) of St. Petersburg, FL; Robert M. Conrad (Lori) of Middletown, DE; Christopher M. Conrad (Debra) of St. Petersburg, FL; Craig M. Conrad (Jennie) of Grasonville, MD; grandchildren Katie, Jake, Thomas and Madison; and brothers Richard C., Steven B. and Kenneth B. Conrad, Dave will be missed.
Following a private graveside service, a celebration of life will be held at the VFW in Grasonville, MD on Saturday, June 11 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or VFW 7464 Auxillary. conradfamilyvfw@gmail.com
