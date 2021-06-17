John Dudley Shorter, Sr. CHESTERTOWN — CHESTERTOWN - John Dudley Shorter Sr. was born May 19, 1933 at the Memorial Hospital in Easton, Md. He was the son of the late Melvin J. Shorter Sr. and Eleanor G. Wright Shorter. He departed this life June 6, 2021 at the Resorts at Chester River Manor at 88 years old.
John had many nicknames - Red, Dudley, Poppy and Douglas - given by his mother-in-law Bernice Lomax. He answered to them all.
He was baptized April 21, 1933 at Salem Methodist Church by the Rev. E.W. Derrickson. Growing up in Starkey's Corner, Md., he enjoyed rabbit hunting, playing baseball and digging mud holes at Southeast Creek with his siblings. Dudley attended Salem Elementary School and was a 1950 graduate of Kennard High School in Centreville, Md. He enlisted in the Army on May 25, 1953. He was a corporal in the infantry at Camp Rucker in Alabama. After leaving active duty in 1955, he came home to do cement work with Carl Pinkett Sr. in Chester, Md.
Dudley played and managed the Church Hill Negro Baseball League team, the Hawks, with his brothers George and Melvin.
Dudley met the love of his life Louise in 1957. Their love blossomed and they were married October 15, 1959 in the parsonage house in Starkey's Corner. From this union they had four children, John Jr., Bruce, Doraethia and Chris Sr.
In 1965 Dudley joined the union Local No. 199 in Delaware before moving to Big Woods in 1969. He was a jack of all trades, retiring after 30 years in 1995.
After over 40 years of marriage, John and Louise renewed their vows in a large family-filled ceremony on September 22, 2001 at Fountain United Methodist Church in Big Woods.
Dudley's hobbies were watching Westerns and wrestling, and playing baseball. He always fell asleep at the kitchen table reading his newspaper. He was a trustee of Fountain United Methodist Church in Big Woods. He'd wait for daily visitors so he could be the self proclaimed "Big Woods Lawyer," and give out advice. The house was open to any and everybody where Pop could be sarcastic. He might say any darn thing.
Dudley was preceded in death by his parents Melvin Sr. and Eleanor Shorter; his loving wife of 53 years Louise T. Shorter; his only daughter Doraethia Shorter; and two sisters Marian Shorter and Ella Jernigan.
He leaves to cherish his memory his sons John Dudley Shorter Jr., Bruce (Brenda) Shorter and Chris D. Shorter Sr.; siblings Melvin Shorter Jr., Cecilia Shorter, George "Sonny" Shorter, Eleanor Brown, Margaret Hawkins, Thomas (Vera) Shorter and Kelvin (Pamela) Copper Sr.; grandchildren Kwanisha (Darrius Sr.), Latasha, Chris Jr. (Arraye), Tyra, Teverly, Tiffany, Landon and Tilise (Jamale); great-grandchildren Tykeya, Darrius Jr., Kaylah, Leyah, Karis, Ariyana, Kenlei, Jade, Brooklynn, Dream, Rome and India; in-laws Shirley Warren, Charles "Buck" Smith, who was like a son to him, Hannah Henry and Vanessa Lomax; special cousin and friend John Cheers, who would come over and talk all night long until the sun came up; a friend for over 40 years Dickie Acree; Tommy Bratcher, who he'd holler and cuss on the phone to for hours; friend Dianna Flakes, who'd send Dudley cards every month; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends and family may call 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17 and 9 to 11 a.m., Friday, June 18 at Benny Smith Funeral Home, 855 High St., Chestertown, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow in the New Christian Chapel of Love Cemetery (formerly Fountain United Methodist Church), Big Woods. Afterward, all are invited to the repast at the home of Chris Shorter Sr., Big Woods Road.
