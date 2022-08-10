CAMBRIDGE — John E. Cannon, 63, of Cambridge passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Washington, DC on April 13, 1959 and was a son of the late John Irving Cannon and Marjorie Marie Church Cannon.
John graduated from Cambridge South Dorchester High School class of 1977, where he played baseball and football and was inducted in the Hall of Fame. He also attended Salisbury State College. On August 7, 1982, he married the former Cindy Windsor. John worked with his father in the family business I.F. Cannon and Son and later TNT Enterprises of Ohio, where he was a driver/supervisor for the Eastern Shore transporting mail. He enjoyed golf, watching the Baltimore Orioles, the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Capitals. John also enjoyed coaching Cambridge Little League Baseball. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife Cindy Cannon, two sons Jonathan Cannon and Joshua Cannon (Emily), a brother Mark Irving Cannon, father in law and mother in law William and Doris Windsor and sister in law and brother in law Vicky and Randy Simmons, brother in law Billy Windsor, two nephews Jacob Simmons and Ryan Windsor.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Cannon, Joshua Cannon, Dennis Wooten, Tommy Frazier, Eric Troutman, Randy Simmons and Freddie Schnoor. Honorary pallbearers will be the co-workers of TNT Enterprises of Ohio.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 12 pm at Open Bible Church with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Interment will follow at Old Trinity Churchyard. Family will receive friends from 10 to 12. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to www.ALS/donor.org. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
