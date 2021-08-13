John E. Phillips CAMBRIDGE — John E. Phillips, 76, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Dimples Manor Assisting Living in Cambridge. He was born in Milford, DE on May 20, 1945 and was a son of the late Layton and Emily Edgeinton Phillips.
Mr. Phillips graduated from Seaford High School class of 1963. He served in U.S. Navy during Vietnam from 1965 to 1969. Mr. Phillips was a Boiler Maker for many years and was a member of the Baltimore Boiler Makers Union. Later, he and his brother Jimmy started a site work business. Mr. Phillips was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He enjoyed fishing and his dog Jack.
He is survived by a son Barrett Phillips of Austin, Texas, three siblings Martin "Jimmy" Phillips and wife Laura of Naples, FL, Frank Phillips and wife Sharon of Centreville, MD, and Mary Lou Stone and husband Mike of Cambridge, MD and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11:15 am at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Pastor Wayne Stone officiating. Interment will follow at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10:15 to 11:15. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
