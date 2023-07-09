John Earle Valenstein CAMBRIDGE — Major (Retired) John Earle Valenstein, age 71, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2023, at home in Cambridge, Maryland after a heroic battle with ALS.
John was the son of Colonel Earle L. Valenstein and Susan B. Valenstein, also formerly of Cambridge, and was born April 19, 1952, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Growing up as an "Army brat" and later serving in the U.S. Army as an artillery officer, John lived and experienced many homes in the United States (from Maryland to Kansas, Florida and Virginia) and abroad (from France to Greece, Germany and Belgium), but considered Cambridge, where he married his lovely wife Mary Ann in 2013, to be his true home.
A 1970 graduate of Yorktown High School in Arlington, Virginia, he went on to graduate from the Virginia Military Institute in 1974 where he forged lifelong friendships with many "brother rats" and continued to support all his life the ideals of service to country and others that the Institute instilled in him. After serving 20 years with distinction in the U.S. Army, John retired and co-founded a financial planning practice where he would continue to dedicate himself to the service and well-being of others.
John enjoyed living and traveling abroad and all over the United States; was fluent in French and enjoyed a "bonne bouteille" and good camembert; was a consummate reader and master curator of music playlists; and delighted in visiting with family, especially his nieces and nephew of whom he was immensely proud.
Preceded in death by his parents Colonel Earle L. Valenstein and Susan B. Valenstein, John is survived by his wife Mary Ann Baum Valenstein of Cambridge, brother Richard Valenstein and his wife Kitty Valenstein, nieces Kendall Valenstein and Alex Valenstein, and nephew Grant Valenstein, and sisters-in-law Gloria McWilliams and Charlene McWilliams. A dedicated soldier and patriot, loyal friend, talented business executive, loving husband, son, brother, and uncle, John will be greatly missed by so many loving friends and family members.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at Grace United Methodist in Cambridge on July 15 at 1pm to celebrate his life well lived, with reception to follow. A funeral service, followed by interment with full military honors, will be held on a later date in the Old Post Chapel at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association at www.als.org. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
