John Francis Mastronardi WAYNESBORO, PA — John Francis Mastronardi, 72 of Waynesboro, PA passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at his residence. Born July 28, 1949, in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late John and Patricia Mastronardi of Rhodesdale, MD.
He was a graduate of the Class of 1968 at North Dorchester High School. He was a proud member of the United States Army and served as a Military Police Officer (MP) in Vietnam. He continued his military service as an MP for 20 years. He retired as a Sergeant First Class at his last post, Ft. Ritchie, MD.
He married Nancy Fisher in 1975 and raised two children, John and Jamie. Nancy passed away in 2000. He married Linda Scherz in 2019.
His infectious personality and humility gained him a mountain of friends and acquaintances that cherished his short stories and jokes. John was the guy that you would want to call your best friend.
He was a member and Past Commander of the American Legion Post 239 Cascade, MD. He was also a member of the Owls Club, Eagle's Club, South Mountain Rod & Gun Club and Blue Ridge Sportsmen's Association.
John is survived by his wife Linda Mastronardi; two sons, John Mastronardi (Verena) and Jamie Mastronardi (Allyson); three grandchildren, Garett, Skyla, and Zoey.
He is also survived by his two sisters; Mary Dukes (Richard) and Sarah Jean Mastronardi-Mowbray (Nathaniel); sister-in-law Mary Jarrad, Bonnie Fisher, Sally Lockler and Cyndi Burton.
He is also survived by his stepchildren; Jammie Bear (James), Darrel Ingraham (Billie) and Alycia Johnson (Lamont); their 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his two brothers: Patrick and Leo Mastronardi.
Services will be on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the J. L. Davis Funeral Home, 12525 Bradbury Ave., Smithsburg, MD 21783. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. A memorial service with military honors will be held at 3 pm with a reception to follow at the Cascade American Legion Post 239.
