John G. Dempsey ST. MICHAELS — John was born October 22, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York, and passed away on August 8, 2022.
As a young boy he was taken under wing by several older fisherman who instilled in him a lifelong love of the sea. He seemed to have salt water in his veins.
John attended Brooklyn Vocational High School studying boat building. After high school, he worked at Klein's Shipyard in Brooklyn where he met Bob Doxsee of Doxsee Sea Clam, Freeport, NY. They formed a lifelong friendship working together for over 60 years, John being Captain of several ocean-going clam boats. In his later years, he worked as Captain of the Day Star for Sea Watch International.
John had a love for farm animals. From 1989 - 1998, he and his wife, Marie, had a small farm in Granby, MO, near his family. They raised cattle and pigs and made many wonderful friends. John worked one month on the ocean and one month on the farm until they moved to Cordova, MD, to be near her family.
They brought to Maryland several Labrador Retrievers who brought great joy and comfort to John throughout the remainder of his life.
John had a lifelong love of helping people and passing on the myriad of skills he gained along the way. Although not formally schooled, he was a master at hydraulics, engine mechanics, welding and woodworking. He lovingly passed these skills on to anyone who was willing to learn. His adventurous spirit, follies (especially those involving finding and bringing home firewood), and infectious laugh will be sorely missed.
John was predeceased in death by his son John F. Dempsey. He is survived by Marie, his wife of 63 years; daughter Donna Dempsey and grandson Wyatt Bradley; daughter Laurie Keller, son-in-law Mike Keller, and granddaughter Sarah Keller; sister-in-Law Pat Heilman and husband Mike; and Bridgette (Pat's very special yellow Labrador Retriever who spent many hours with him).
John's family would like to extend a Special Thank You to the very comforting and helpful Talbot Hospice nurses and aides who spent his last several days with us.
John will be cremated and his ashes spread in the ocean where he clammed.
