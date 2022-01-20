John G. Fleetwood EASTON — John Gentry Fleetwood of Easton, MD, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 16, 2022. He was 79 years old.
Born in Wilmington, DE, Mr. Fleetwood was the son of the late Fern Foster Gerlock. He was a carpenter and had worked for many years for Lyon's Builders and Wesco Services in Easton.
Mr. Fleetwood is survived by two sons: John G. Fleetwood, Jr. (Dee) of Brandywine, MD, and Mark Alan Fleetwood (Tina Deville) of Easton; a daughter, Angela Faye Morgan of Delmar, MD; a brother, William Howard Fleetwood of Delaware; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded ion death by two brothers, Paul Fleetwood and Robert Gerlock: and a sister, Kathleen Dyott.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, January 20th, in the Woodlawn Memorial Park on Ocean Highway near Easton. To leave online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
