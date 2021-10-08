John J. Brown, Jr. CAMBRIDGE — John J. Brown, Jr., 59, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at UMSMC at Easton. He was born in Baltimore on June 23, 1962 and was a son of the late John J. Brown, Sr. and Evelyn Winkle Brown.
Mr. Brown attended school in Baltimore. He worked at Harman's Septic Care until his health started to decline. Mr. Brown enjoyed fishing, playing cards, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Kim Cockran Brown of Cambridge, two sons Jeffrey Cochran and wife Donna of Cambridge and Jamie Brown and wife Jessica of Cambridge, a daughter Ariel Brown and companion Kenny Gardner of Cambridge, five grandchildren Krista, Rusty, Daniel, Kayleigh and Junior, a brother in law Curtis Stanton and wife Kim of Cambridge and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Brown is preceded in death by a son John J. "Joey" Brown III.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Family will receive friend one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Thomas Funeral Home, P.A., 700 Locust Street, Cambridge, MD 21613. Face mask will be required.
