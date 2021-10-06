John J. "Jack" McCarthy, III CAMBRIDGE — John J. "Jack" McCarthy III, of Cambridge, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods. He was born in Lansdale, PA to the late John Joseph McCarthy II and Marian E. Fretz McCarthy.
Jack graduated from Lansdale High School. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves for ten years, stationed in Willow Grove, PA. For many years, Jack worked as a salesman for Mair Associates. On October 4, 1997, Jack married the former Diane Brittingham. He was an avid fisherman, sportsman, and pilot. Jack enjoyed spending time with his family, especially at Mountain Top Sportsman Association and in Canada. He loved cooking and sharing recipes with multiple generations in the family. Jack was a member of the VFW Post 7460 and the American Legion Post 91.
Jack is survived by his wife Diane McCarthy; his children Joseph, Timothy, Pamela, Kathy, Thomas, and Susan; his first wife Mary L. Sibel; his step children Debbie, Laura, and Jennifer; 19 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the VFW Post 7460, 115 Sandy Hill Rd, Cambridge, MD 21613, or to the American Legion Post 91,P.O. Box 70, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
