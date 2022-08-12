John "Jack" Mink ROYERSFORD, PENNSYLVANIA — John "Jack" Mink, age 89, of Royersford, PA, passed away on August 4, 2022, at Phoenixville Hospital in Phoenixville, PA. Born in Emmorton, MD he was the son of the late Oscar and Maude (Reedy) Mink and husband to the late Della (Howard) Mink. One of eleven children (9 boys and 2 girls), Mr. Mink was raised on a dairy farm located on North Bend Road, Rocks, MD which is now Jarrettsville. During his long and joyful life, Mr. Mink donned many different hats. He loved everything to do with farming - tractors and fields, barns filled with animals, and good country cooking. After farming, he served his country in the Air Force's Strategic Air Command, stationed in both Kansas and Tule Greenland. After the service, he made his living as a crackerjack mechanic for Black & Decker, retiring after over 40 years on the job. But most of all, Mr. Mink was a loving son, brother, husband to his wife Della, and father to his four children. His strength, kindness and unfailing sense of humor will be sorely missed. Mr. Mink is survived by his children, John R. Mink and wife Rhonda, Mark H. Mink, Jacqueline D. Himmel and husband Michael, and Beth M. Shelow; his six grandchildren, JR Mink, Zachary Mink, Maggie Mink, Morgan Kochel, Jillian Schmidt and husband Dillon, and Joshua Shelow; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Bette Flanagan and husband John, and brothers, James Mink and Terry Mink, as well as many other loving family and friends. Services were held by McComas Funeral Home, Jarrettsville, Maryland on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Entombment was in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
