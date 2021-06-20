John Jasper Holland, Jr. TRAPPE — John Jasper Holland, Jr., sadly departed this life on Friday, May 28, 2021. A Celebration of Remembrance will take place at 11:00AM on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Henry Funeral Home, P.A. The family will receive guest from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Condolences may be sent to henryfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of John Holland, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.