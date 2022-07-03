John L. Graham SALISBURY — John L. Graham the III was the only child of Lillian and John L. Graham Jr. Jack was born and raised in center city Philadelphia. He attended Friends Select and graduated from Penn Charter. In high school, he developed his interest in drawing and design. On weekends he visited the science museums and developed his interest in science and statistics.
Jack is survived by his wife of 50 years, Martha Kegan Graham, five children Robert Graham[Maura], Chris Graham [Roberta], Louise Dusinberre [Brian], Kim Dumas, Megan Young [Erik] and seven grandchildren, Ashton, Christian, Jackson, Will, Graham, Jasper, and Bethany. The families regularly gather to enjoy special occasions at the Cellar House Farm (circa 1730), Jack's pride and joy, on the Pocomoke River.
A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Architecture, Jack studied under Louis Kahn from whom he learned the value of the triangular element of design. While in the Coast Guard at age 25, he designed a unique triangular shaped lighthouse on Sullivans Island, SC. It wasneeded to guide the ships entering the Charleston harbor. Three years later, he discovered in a boating magazine that it had been built without giving him recognition.In 2007, he was informed the lighthouse was to be decommissioned and ownership was being transferred to the historic Sumter National Park. Jack notified the park rangers that he was the architect and presented them with his original drawings. The mid-century modern design mystery was solved and Jack has been honored with a large historic marker explaining the origins of his design. This is the last working lighthouse to be built in America.
As an architect and partner of George, Miles and Buhr, Architects and Engineers, Jack designed over 600 projects. These include: the Dunes Manor Hotel, the Commander Hotel,
Inn at Perry Cabin, Parkside High School, Holly Center, Shad Landing State Park, Delmarva Discovery Center Museum, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, Hogs Neck Arena, Wye Institute, and Aspen Institute, Talbot County Library, Talbot county YMCA addition, and the Nassawango Iron Furnace Museum.
Jack was active in historic preservation of homes and public buildings. He won the coveted Maryland Preservation Presidents Award in 2010. Dedicated to his community of Salisbury , he served on the Greater Salisbury Committee, Chamber of Commerce and volunteered on multiple boards.
A celebration of life be held on Labor Day Weekend when all the grandchildren will be able to attend. Donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
