John Louis Perkins EASTON — John Louis Perkins, 72, of Easton, MD, passed away peacefully at the Talbot Hospice House, May 13, 2022, after a long battle with lung disease.
John was born in Centreville on August 22, 1949, to Louis Hunter and Dorothy Keith Perkins. After graduating from Centreville High School in 1967 he attended Chesapeake College, from there he joined the Army National Guard where he served for 6 years. He later became a Zoning Inspector for Queen Anne's County. He worked for Kerr McGee for many years in fertilizer sales. John had a passion for agriculture. He managed a few farms through the years, including his own farm in Centreville, Mallards Rest Farm, where he and his wife Phyllis spent over 40 years working together hand in hand raising chickens, flowers, and the very best greenhouse tomatoes. He held a Maryland insurance license for more than 30 years and a Maryland Realtors license for 25 years. He also served on the Queens Anne's County Planning Commission.
John enjoyed being part of the Centreville community in which he lived for over 70 years. He was an active participant in Queen Anne's County 4-H for many years. He enjoyed all types of hunting. His proudest hunting experience was traveling out west where he was fortunate enough to harvest a trophy Elk. John loved to socialize with friends and was a great storyteller. He was respected for his knowledge in the agriculture industry and Centreville heritage. John was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, Grasonville VFW Post 7464, American Legion Post #18 and he was a volunteer of the Talbot County Waterfowl Festival.
John married the love of his life, Phyllis Perkins, in 1976. They spent 45 wonderful years together during which Phyllis spoiled John with her cooking and baking. They spent many years traveling the country, enjoying vacations to Hilton Head, Alaska, the Grand Canyon and many other destinations. Both John and Phyllis had a love for gospel music and enjoyed many concerts together.
John will be missed by his wife, Phyllis, his sister Ellen Anderson (Gil), his daughters, Kathy Spry (Jeff), Lynn Cohee (Rich), Jennifer Eason (Ritchy), his grandchildren Heather Dyott, Lauren Tindall, Kelsie Jones, Billy Jones, Will Eason, Brennen Eason and his 7 great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Perkins and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive in Easton, MD 21601; Goodwill Fire Company, 212 Broadway, Centreville, MD 21617; Queenstown Volunteer Fire Department, 7110 Main St, Queenstown, MD 21658; or your favorite charity.
A celebration of life service will be held at Fellows Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home at 200 South Harrison Street in Easton on Thursday, May 19th at 12pm. The family will receive friends from 10am until the start of the service.
