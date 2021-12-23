John M. Bramble, Jr. CAMBRIDGE — John M. Bramble, Jr., 90, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Cambridge on March 20, 1931 and was a son of the late John M. Bramble, Sr. and Oneita Hubbard McCall and stepfather Mike McCall.
Mr. Bramble graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1948. On May 17, 1957, he married the former Peggy Bramble, who passed away on January 3, 2021. He worked for Maryland National bank for 20 plus years and later at Eastern Shore Hospital Center, where he retired in 1996. Mr. Bramble enjoyed wood working, feeding the birds, and bus trips. Mr. Bramble was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where he sang in the church trio, church choir and other activities at the church. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 91.
He is survived by a son John Bramble III and wife Vickie of Cambridge, two granddaughters Allison Marshall and husband Scott of Cambridge, and Erin King and husband Matthew of Cambridge, four great grandchildren Noah Marshall, Elijah King, Cecilia King and John Luke Marshall, and a step sister Betty Malik of East New Market. Besides his parents and his wife, Mr. Bramble is preceded in death by a son Bruce A. Bramble and a stepfather Mike McCall.
Pallbearers will be Scott Marshall, Noah Marshall, John Luke Marshall, Matthew King, Elijah King, Cecilia King, Mark Hurley and Rick Marshall.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Fred Bahr officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, c/o Scott Daniels, 205 Maryland Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
