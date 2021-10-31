John Merriken EASTON — John R. Merriken died Monday, October 18, 2021 in Easton. He was 92.
John was born in Baltimore City, Maryland in 1929 to Wilbert L. Merriken and Edith Merriken. He grew up in Denton, Maryland, where he met his wife, Mary Lou Merriken (Lou). They married in 1955. John primarily worked as a salesman for the Standard Wheel and Rim Company until his retirement.
John and Lou lived in Severna Park, Maryland before moving to Royal Oak in the 1970s. John was a long-time member of the Miles River Yacht Club and was active in boating, fishing and RV camping. During their retirement years, John and Lou wintered in Florida in their RV until a few years before Lou passed away in 2015.
John is survived by: four sons, Bob Merriken (and his wife, Susan) of Easton, Dave Merriken of St. Michaels, Brian Merriken of St. Michaels, and Bruce Merriken of Newcomb; his grandchildren, Danny Merriken of Royal Oak (and his wife, Stephanie), Emily Merriken of Salisbury, Lucas Merriken of St. Michaels, and Lauren Merriken of St. Michaels; and his great grandchildren, Parker Merriken and Paige Merriken, both of Royal Oak.
Calling hours will be held at the Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00PM.
Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Michaels Fire Department, Inc., 1001 South Talbot Street, St. Michaels, MD 21663, the Talbot Hospice Foundation Inc., 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601, or a charity of your choice.
