John Mulford Swing MILFORD, CT — John Mulford Swing, Jr., a longtime resident of Easton who was known to friends as "Jack" or "Sonny," died Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport, CT. He was 93.
Born July 30, 1929 in Ridgely, Md., he was the son of the late Sara Neff and John Mulford Swing, Sr.
In his early childhood his family moved to Easton, where he graduated from Easton High School. Prior to his enlistment in the Navy in 1948, Jack attended Salisbury State Teacher's College. After his return to Easton from the Navy, he wed his high school sweetheart, Lois Furnish, in 1955.
Jack worked all his life as a salesman, first with his father selling real estate and timber, and later in his career selling mutual funds, Electrolux products, and Beltone hearing aids. He maintained his Real Estate Broker's License, and for many years taught "Real Estate Principles and Practices" at Chesapeake College.
After Lois' death in 1996, Jack befriended Cynthia Allen Hartman. The two became close friends and later married in October 1997. Cynthia and Jack shared over 20 years with one another, entertaining their co-mingled families and friends at their home in Easton and at Cynthia's family cabin on Bailey Island in Maine. They especially enjoyed time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Upon Cynthia's death in 2019, Jack moved to Milford, CT to live with his son John and his son's husband Bill Derry. He enjoyed long walks around Milford, car rides along the Connecticut shoreline, and cuddles with his grand-dog Hero. When his health necessitated full-time care, Jack moved to Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport, CT. He continued to enjoy music and visits from family until his final days.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Jacquelyn Swing Slater (Martin Slater), his son John Temple Swing (Bill Derry), his grandson Ryan Slater (Christina), and his newest great-grandson Titus William Slater, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister, Sara "Sally" Monigle.
Jack's extended family includes Cynthia's sons David Hartman (Jenny), Chris Hartman (Dr. Jody Shipka), Jon Richard Hartman (deceased), daughter Sarah Danenmann (Steve Danenmann), grandchildren Steven Hartman, Emily Hartman, Laura Vaughn (Patrick Vaughn), Anna Hartman (Mark Fachler), Morgan Danenmann (Justin Weiss), Charles Danenmann, Cameron Hartman and great-grandchildren Brody Hartman, Drew Hartman, Madelyn Hartman, and Paisley Weiss.
A service of remembrance will be held in Easton this fall.
Memorial contributions in John Mulford Swing, Jr.'s name may be made to Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604.
To plant a tree in memory of John Swing, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.