CENTREVILLE — John Orzechowski, a resident of Centreville, MD passed away peacefully on September 28, 2021. John was the son of the late Louis and Eleanor (Kowalska) Orzechowski of Philadelphia, PA. John attended Central Bucks County High School and graduated from Penn State with a degree in Electrical Technology. Contrary to a school teacher who would reprimand John saying, "You will never get a job staring out the window," John was a pilot in the Navy for 8 years before moving to American Airlines where he flew for another 32 years, retiring in 1999. He proved her wrong by staring out the window of planes for 40 years. John always stated that he never worked a day in his life as he loved to fly.
In addition to flying, John was an avid gardener, enjoyed sailing and was a member of the Grey Eagles, a retirement organization for pilots. John was renowned for his tomato plants which everyone fought over each spring. His favorite was the 4th of July's because they came in first during the summer.
John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy Orzechowski of Centreville, ; a son John Adam Orzechowski and wife Tracy of Frederick, MD; sisters-in-law Joanne Bechtel and husband Bill; Carol Repsher and husband Bill; and Nevagay Abel. John is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral arrangements will be a graveside service on October 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Whitemarsh Memorial Park Cemetery, 1169 Limekiln Pike in Ambler, PA 19002.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Compass Regional Hospice of Centreville, MD.
