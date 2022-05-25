John R Trice HURLOCK — John R. Trice, Sr. of Hurlock passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at his home. He was 84.
He was born on July 31, 1937 in Hurlock, Maryland, the son of the late Norman Trice and Ruth Jones Trice.
He graduated from North Dorchester High School with the class of 1955. He later enlisted in the United States Air Force. After his honorable discharge, he returned home and worked on the family farm all of his life. He was married to Suzanne Creighton Trice. She preceded him in death on August 29, 2020.
In his free time, John enjoyed gardening with Suzanne and together they grew many wonderful vegetables and flowers that they shared with family and friends. John loved his Harley Davidson, crossing America four times and visiting all 48 continental states. He loved to spend time with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by three children: John Trice, Jr. and his wife Renee of Preston; Michael Trice of East New Market, and Valerie Freeman and her husband Scott of East New Market; seven grandchildren: John Trice, III, Amy Kuebeck, Jessica Rodriguez, Michael Trice, II, Erin Freeman, Adam Freeman, and Emily Freeman, several great-grandchildren, and two sisters: Norman Phillips and Flora Mae Dietrich both of Preston, and Suzanne's children: Gary Calloway and his wife Jackie of Bethel, DE, and Sandra Calloway of Aberdeen, MD; and his caregivers: Rochelle Smith, Lanette Duran, Dianna Hart, Lily Wootten and Karen Sampson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Beverly Morris.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 1:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with the Reverend Dennis Gilliard officiating. Burial will follow at Unity-Washington Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 1:00.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Coastal Hospice, Post Office Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
