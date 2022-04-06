John Raymond English, Jr. CENTREVILLE — On Tuesday March 28, 2022, John Raymond English Jr. passed away at the age of 47.
John was born on March 16, 1975 in Seaford, DE to John and Bonnie English. He started John's Landscaping in 1997, which grew into the J.R. English Construction Company. John ran his business for 25 successful years and enjoyed the work he did.
John had a passion for building, welding and fabricating machine parts and equipment. There was not anything that John could not build or fix. John enjoyed sharing his knowledge with others especially those interested in welding, diesel mechanics and construction equipment. When John was not working you could find him enjoying the beach, target shooting or boating.
John was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Verna Sacona, his maternal grandfather William "Bill" Sacona, his paternal grandfather Stansbury "Preston" English, and his paternal grandmother Sara English. He is survived by his parents John and Bonnie English, brother Phillip English and his wife Stephanie, fiancé Kymberly Albright, nieces Isabella Hampton, Michaela Hampton and Gabriella English. Along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will take place on April 30th at Ruthsburg Community Center from 1- 5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Queenstown Volunteer Fire Department.
