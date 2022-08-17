John Richard TRAPPE — Damron Lieutenant Commander John (Dick) Richard Damron, USN (Retired), formerly of Trappe, MD, passed away peacefully at Candle Light Cove Assisted Living in Easton, MD on Friday, August 12, 2022. He was born on Oct. 26, 1943, in Louisa, Kentucky the son of the late John Richard Damron Sr. and Helen Cartwright (Crank) Damron of Fallsburg, KY.
Damron grew up in Fallsburg and attended Louisa High School and then went on to Morehead State University (MSU). In 1964, prior to graduating, he received a commission in the United States Navy. Later in his Naval career, he returned to MSU and graduated with honors.
Damron's twenty years in the military included three extended combat tours in Vietnam, collecting seven Air Medals. He was a Naval Flight Officer in the electronic warfare community, crewing on EC-121 Super Connies based at Barbers Point, Hawaii; EA-1F Skyraiders and EKA-3B Skywarriors based at Alameda, California; and EA-6B Prowlers based at Whidbey Island, Washington.
While flying Skyraiders based at Cubi Point, Philippines, Damron operated from various carriers operating on Yankee Station in the Gulf of Tonkin. He returned to combat flying Skywarriors with deployments on the U.S.S. Hancock and U.S.S. Ranger. Damron's flying career ended with a peacetime Mediterranean deployment on the U.S.S. Kennedy flying Prowlers.
Following his retirement from the Navy in 1984, Damron managed prominent military programs for Boeing including the EA-18 Growler and V-22 Osprey programs. He was instrumental in the development of electronic warfare systems which are still in use today. His love of education drove him to complete his master's degree of Science in Space Studies from American Military University. In retirement, Damron enjoyed his love of fishing and boating on the Chesapeake.
Survivors include his loving wife Lura Damron of Easton, MD; sister Jacquelyn Hicks of Huntington, WV; his son Chantee Derek Damron of Lexington, KY; his daughters Heather Damron (Martin) ; Lesley Marker (Mike); Tracey Hallbauer (Jon); Casey Hanisko (Ben); and seven grandchildren. Damron will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Talbot Hospice Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association.
