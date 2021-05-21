John Richard Mace FEDERALSBURG — John Richard Mace Jr., 80 of Federalsburg, MD passed away May 17, 2021. Richard was born on February 6, 1941 in Greensboro Maryland.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Antoinette Dobraski Mace, parents John Richard Mace Sr. and Anna Louise Langrell Mace, and infant grandson Casey Linwood Mace.
Richard went to Greensboro schools, and graduated with the class of 1959. He attended Greensboro Pentecostal Church of God.
He was married to Antoinette Dobraski Mace for 60 years and lived on their farm "The Little Pig Farm" in Federalsburg most of his married life. He worked as a welder for Dupont in Seaford Delaware for many years, and He was the co-owner of R&E Welders.
Richard was a country boy, and enjoyed welding, gardening, hunting, being a Pop Pop and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Suzanne Paige Jefferson, Claire Lou Kennedy; his granddaughters, Andrea Jefferson, Sarah Lesich (Jason), Allyson Jefferson, Cali Kennedy; great granddaughter, Raelyn Lesich; and Aunt Betty Langrell Boyd.
The viewing will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 3-4pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, 106 W. Sunset Ave., Greensboro, Maryland. Services will follow at 4pm. Interment will be at the Greensboro Cemetery.
For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.